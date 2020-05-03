WEATHER: Cooler Weather Returns to the Area

We may be a bit spoiled after Sunday's beautiful weather. Unfortunately, don't get too used to it for cooler weather returns this week. Can it stay 80 degrees for a bit longer?

It will turn windy and cooler, as highs Monday will only climb into the 50s, under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 30s Monday night. Tuesday will stay in the upper 50s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Tuesday night will be downright cold, with lows in the low 30s and a possible freeze.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the chance for rain return, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s.

