WEATHER: Cooler Than Normal With a Chance For Rain

Looks like Sunday's mild weather wont stick around for long. Highs Monday will stay in the 50s with windy conditions and party cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday brings the first chance for rain. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s, under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will see highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

The chance for rain returns by Thursday and into Friday, with highs both days in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

