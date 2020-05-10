WEATHER: Cold Start, Warmer Towards the End of Week

Will spring finally get here, already? looks like the Hudson valley will have a few more days of cooler than normal weather before finally warming up towards next weekend. Lows Sunday night will stay in the 40s, under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be cool, with highs in the 50s and a chance for rain.Then, more cold weather. Lows will fall around 30 Monday night under clearing skies. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 50s. A Freeze Watch goes into effect Tuesday night at temps will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will be in the upper 50s, and once again see temps fall into the low 30s. The chance for rain returns Thursday, with highs in the 60s, and lows around 50. Friday will see the warmup, with highs in the low 70s with a chance for rain.

