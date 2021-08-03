Donut lovers rejoice! There's a new specialty donut shop coming to the Hudson Valley.

Over the last few years, we've seen a ton of creative small local businesses emerge in the mid-Hudson region. From lotions and creams to cookies and donuts.

It's no secret the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most mouthwatering dessert options. And when it comes to donuts, we don't play around. I'm pretty sure there is a specialty donut shop in each and every county in the Hudson Valley.

Glazed Over, Hole in the Wall and Peaceful Provisions, they're just some of the most popular donut shops in the Hudson Valley.

You can now add Gunkin' Doughnuts to the list. Gunkin' will be opening up shop in New Paltz this year. Rachel Wyman is the mastermind behind Gunkin', which she created in 2020 after visiting New Paltz for all of its hiking gems.

Wyman studied baking and pastry at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and according to the Gunkin' website, back in 2015 Bake Magazine named her “One of the 25 Most Influential Bakers in the US."

Gunkin' Doughnuts has been a hot stop at the New Paltz open-air market on Sundays, but now they'll have an actual storefront you can visit. Gunkin' made the announcement on their Instagram account, which if you're a foodie you should definitely be following.

No word yet on when they'll be opening, but keep an eye on their social media accounts for all updates or just to look at some amazing looking doughnuts.

Some of Gunkin's creations include a sourdough Gunky Monkey Peanut Butter and Banana doughnut. And they make their own pop-tarts. I mean, that alone will have me standing in line for hours.

Gunkin' Doughnuts will be opening their doors at 138 Main Street in New Paltz this fall.

