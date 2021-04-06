First responders all across New York lined the path fallen State Trooper Joseph Gallagher took back home in a heartbreaking tribute.

Trooper Gallagher passed away three years after being injured in the line of duty. "Thank you to everyone, first responders and New Yorkers, who helped us escort Trooper Joseph Gallagher from Long Island and home to Buffalo," New York State Police shared on Facebook along with the touching video of his journey back home.

On December 18, 2017, Trooper Gallagher was struck by a vehicle while assisting a disabled motorist on the side of the highway. He passed away March 26, 2021.

First Responders lined overpasses, flying the American Flag while others saluted from the street.

Trooper Gallagher will be laid to rest Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The funeral service is being held at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica in Buffalo.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday April 6, at James W. Cannan Funeral Home in Orchard Park, New York.

Trooper Gallagher had been a member of the New York State Police since 2014, and was previously assigned to Troop F and Troop T. He was last assigned to SP Brentwood.

He is survived by his wife, two children, parents, sister and brothers.

Thank you for your service Trooper Gallagher. May you rest in peace.

Running 4 Heroes

12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The flag he runs with is sent to the families, along with a hand written note. “These families sacrifice more than we will ever know," Zechariah shared on Running 4 Heroes. "If I can bring even a little joy back into their lives, it is worth it all. They are the reason I run.”

On March 30, 2021, Zechariah ran for Trooper Gallagher. "He was a true hero," Zechariah said. "New York is a state that we unfortunately have to countlessly run for."

Running 4 Heroes donations go towards purchasing American Flags and providing financial relief to injured First Responders and their families. You can donate at running4heores.org, where you can also see all the fallen Zechariah has run for over the last three years.

If you or someone you know is in need, you can apply for a Running 4 Heroes grant by filling out an application.

