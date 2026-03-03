We can all agree it's been a LOOONG winter. Whether you're a Northeast native used to changing seasons or a NEW New Yorker- this season's weather was some of the coldest and snowiest in decades.

But as March rolls in, thoughts of Spring are on EVERYONE'S mind and it looks like Mother Nature is willing to play ball.

According to the Weatherbug forecast for next week, Poughkeepsie could a 30+ degree jump in temperatures to the 60s!

Simple Tips to Stay Healthy During the Winter Months

Simple Tips to Stay Healthy During the Winter Months

Read More: How Cold Winter Weather Affects Your Body And Mind | https://wpdh.com/winter-health-tips-impacts-wellness/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

The forecast calls for warmer weather moving in Saturday, just in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade in Wappingers Falls, with temperatures in the 50s forecasted for Poughkeepsie.

10 Day Mid-Hudson forecast March 7-12/Weatherbug.com 10 Day Mid-Hudson forecast March 7-12/Weatherbug.com loading...

The temperatures only go up from there, with Sunday kicking off a four-day stretch of 60-degree temps!

Clocks 'Spring Ahead' this weekend too, for some added daylight to really help maximize those sunny days.

Poughkeepsie Temperatures March 7-12

Temperatures in Poughkeepsie next week are heating up! With some days forecasted to have a high in the mid-60s.

According to the Weatherbug 10-day forecast, starting Saturday the temps with move into the 50s with a stretch of partly-sunny days until mid-week when rain could creep in. But, hey, it's not SNOW!

Weatherbug Forecast Poughkeepsie-March 7-12/weatherbug.com Weatherbug Forecast Poughkeepsie-March 7-12/weatherbug.com loading...