Crackdown on Illegal Signs; What Hudson Valley Businesses Need to Know

Local businesses beware, one Hudson Valley town isn't having it anymore.

With the weather warming up, grass will soon be growing, flowers will be blooming and one of the most hated Hudson Valley eyesores will also be springing up from the ground.

Of course, we're talking about those annoying lawn signs.

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Take a drive anywhere through the Hudson Valley, and you'll see rogue advertisements for home buyers, roofing services, pest control and even eclectic rock bands. The signs are plastered at stop lights and intersections, not only creating an eyesore but also causing a dangerous distraction.

Hudson Valley Community Cracking Down on Rogue Lawn Signs

This week, the Town of Wappingers has put businesses on notice, reminding them that posting these signs is against the law.

In a message posted to the town's Facebook page, the town says that signage is "not permitted on Town-owned property or along Town/County/State roadways." The only places advertising lawn signs can be displayed are on private property, as long as the landowner has granted permission.

This may come as a surprise to some Hudson Valley residents, who have seen this law broken time and time again with no real response from local government.

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Strong Support for Sign Crackdown

Many on social media were in full support of the sign crackdown, saying that they are an annoyance that has made the local area look "cheap" and rundown. Some, however, wondered if this would impact their summer yard sales, limiting how they would be able to draw traffic to their homes. Others said they wished the town would focus on political signs during election years as well.

It's unclear how this law will be enforced, and if the Town of Wappingers will go so far as to remove these signs when they inevitably spring up over the next few weeks. But the message to business owners is clear: stop messing up our public spaces with your annoying advertisements.

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