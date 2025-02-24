Planned Closure For Major Dutchess County Road This Saturday

If you're planning to travel through Dutchess County on Saturday, you'll want to avoid a major road closure scheduled right in the middle of the day.

For hours on Saturday, one of the most traveled roadways in the county will be completely shut down to traffic in both directions. While the closure is planned, many people traveling through the area may be unaware of the shutdown and could find themselves waiting in congestion for hours.

Dutchess County Road Closure Announced for Saturday, March 1

Police are warning drivers that a long stretch of Route 9D in Wappingers Falls will be closed just before 1pm on Saturday and will remain shut down for several hours. The road, which begins at Route 9 near the Shoppes at South Hills and continues south through Dutchess County will be closed to all traffic in the vicinity of the Village of Wappingers Falls.

The reason for the closure is the annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade. Held on the first Saturday of March, this year's parade may sneak up on some people since the first Saturday is also the first day of the month.

Those who are unaware that the parade is happening this weekend may find themselves stuck in traffic if they fail to plan ahead. Route 9D will be completely shut down between Delavergne Avenue on its north end all the way down through Elm Street just south of the village. South Mesier Avenue between 9D and Elm Street will also be closed for the duration of the parade.

Those traveling north or south through Dutchess County are being advised to use Route 9. Drivers should anticipate expect extra congestion on both the northbound and southbound sides of Route 9 after 1pm as all traffic is rerouted around the village. The parade usually takes a few hours to work its way through the route.

