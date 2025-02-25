Is Hudson Valley Gourmet Popcorn Ever Going To Actually Open?
Signage for the business has been up just over a year next to Antonella's in Wappingers Falls.
I remember spotting the big sign off rt 9 next door to Antonellas's in the Kohl's Plaza (9 Mall) last year around this time and was surprised to see that a popcorn store was opening. A whole store dedicated to popcorn? Is this for real?
Well its over a year later since we first spotted the massive sign, and still nothing. What could be the hold up? In May of last year, Hudson Valley Gourmet Popcorn was active on on their Facebook page with postings featuring photos of their product.
They also posted construction video footage along with photos of their progress being made at their new store with a local craftsman creating custom display shelving units for the store.
In a final posting from June 9, 2024, Hudson Valley Gourmet Popcorn seemed very excited about opening soon, appreciating everyone's patience. They stated that they had hoped to open later that month and that they would let everyone know an exact date.
We are POPPING with excitement to open our doors, and we know you are too!!Opening a new business requires a bit of behind the scenes steps…with every step we are getting closer to our grand opening! We appreciate your patience as we expect to open later this month, and will let you know an exact date!!
