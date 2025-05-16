Hudson Valley Gearing Up for Massive Anniversary Community Day Event
Event to celebrate 150th Anniversary of the Town of Wappinger.
Wappingers Falls is a village in Dutchess County, New York, located in the scenic Hudson Valley. As of July 2023, the population was approximately 6,046, reflecting a slight decrease from the 2020 census count of 6,103.
Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Pest Control Business Opens New Headquarters
History and Industry
The village's history is deeply tied to its industrial past. In 1819, a small cotton mill was established near the waterfall, which eventually grew into one of the largest printworks in the country by 1856. Although a fire destroyed the original buildings in 1856, they were promptly rebuilt and continued operations until 1931. The village's business district features three-story Italianate row buildings dating from the post-Civil War era, and residential areas showcase a variety of 19th-century architectural styles, including Greek Revival and Queen Anne .
Schlathaus Park is a central community hub in Wappingers Falls, NY, offering a blend of recreational, cultural, and commemorative spaces. Spanning 5 acres at 126 All Angels Hill Road, the park was graciously donated to the people of Wappinger in loving memory of Elise and George Schlathaus on April 18, 1978 .
150th Anniversary Wappingers Community Day
On May 17, 2025, the park will host a celebration featuring a parade, live music, food trucks, and local vendors to commemorate the Town's 150th anniversary. Live music entertainment includes popular Hudson Valley based band The Carrie Zazz Band performing from 2:30pm-4:30pm plus fireworks at sundown. Event goes all day from 1 to 9pm. More info at wappingerrecreation.com or call 845-297-0720.