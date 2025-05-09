Popular Hudson Valley Pest Control Business Opens New Headquarters

Waverly Pest Control moves into new spot on Rt 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Waverly Pest Control, Inc. is a locally owned and operated pest management company based in Wappingers Falls, New York. Established in 1994, it has built a strong reputation in the Hudson Valley for its comprehensive, eco-conscious, and customer-focused services.

Services Offered

Waverly Pest Control provides a wide range of pest management solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients, including:

Insect Control : Bees, wasps, hornets, ants, spiders, fleas, ticks, roaches, bed bugs, flies, meal moths, millipedes, earwigs, crickets, silverfish, mosquitoes, gnats, fruit flies, mites, and various beetles.Waverly Pest Control

Wood-Destroying Insect Control : Termites, carpenter ants/bees, and powder post beetles.Waverly Pest Control

Rodent Control : Mice and rats.Waverly Pest Control

Wildlife Removal : Bats, birds, raccoons, opossums, skunks, squirrels, groundhogs, snakes, foxes, and other vermin using humane traps and other methods.Waverly Pest Control

Additional Services: External power spraying for structures and properties, lawn and tree spraying (up to 40–60 feet), gypsy/spongy moth spraying, door sweep and chimney/vent cap installations, and HUD & VA inspection reports (NYPMA-33 form).Waverly Pest Control

Their approach emphasizes Integrated Pest Management (IPM), utilizing NYSDEC-approved pesticides and organic options to minimize environmental impact.

Waverly Pest Control has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has been accredited since 2019. Customer reviews highlight their professionalism, responsiveness, and effective pest management. For instance, a customer praised their monthly service for eliminating various pests and ensuring a tick-free environment for children playing outdoors.

Waverly Pest Control recently announced on social media that they would be moving to their new headquarters located on Rt 9 in Wappinger Falls right next to Adam’s Fairacre Farms. Owner Mike Robinson (also a local musician) tells us that they are moving into the new spot today and over the weekend with hopes of being open to the public by the end of next week.

Did you know that half of the 13 Member Staff are also Local Gigging Musicians?

Mike Robinson, who plays in 50 Amp Fuse Rolling Stones tribute and Pandemonium (best of 80s,90s arena rock) tells us that his son Joey (a drummer in 3 speed metal and classic rock bands), Cher from Jungle Love and Pandemonium, John LaRotonda from the Chosen Adolescence, Barbara Jayne plays piano, Dave Rufo is a multi instrumentalist and their newest tech Tommy Rizzo (a drummer and karaoke champ) are all employed by Waverly Pest Control. So they're rocking over there at Waverly Pest!

Congrats to Mike and the crew at Waverly Pest Control on their new headquarters and all the best to them. Go see them at 1234 Route 9 Suite 3 in Wappingers Falls and wave goodbye to pests!

