A little over a week ago, members of the New York State Police were required at an area of the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County following the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian victim in the accident was not originally identified, but now law enforcement has offered their first update in the investigation and has confirmed the victims identity.

Get our free mobile app

Fatal Palisades Parkway Collison in Clarkstown

The accident originally occurred during the evening of January 3, 2025. At approximately 6:05 p.m., troopers from the New York State Police Haverstraw barracks responded to a report of a female in the roadway on the Palisades Parkway northbound in the area of Exit 9 in the Town of Clarkstown, NY.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

When Troopers arrived, they began a preliminary investigation, which determined that the unidentified victim was struck by not one, but two different vehicles. The investigation further revealed that the victim was within the driving lane and was first struck by a 2013 Honda Odyssey. The impact of the collision propelled the victim into the passing lane, where she was then struck by a passing 2014 Mini Cooper.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Emergency personnel performed life saving measures on the female victim at the scene and transported her to Nyack hospital for further treatment of her serious injuries. Unfortunately, the female victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Accident Victim Identified

New York State Police have been investigating the accident since it occurred, and they issued their first update last week on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. In that update, State Police confirmed the identity of the female victim.

In the now updated press release, the female victim was confirmed to be 70-year old, Minette Brown, of New Jersey. At this time, State Police confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

Previous Coverage: Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Palisades Parkway in Rockland County

The update concluded with a message from the State Police, asking that anyone who may have seen the accident to contact them. Any witnesses are asked to contact the New York State Police Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 344-5300.

Work Zone Crash on New York Highway A work zone accident leaves behind a mangled mess. Gallery Credit: New York State Police Via Facebook

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State According to U.S. News & World Report