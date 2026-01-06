Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Palisades Parkway in Rockland County

Members of the New York State Police were required in Rockland County over the weekend following a fatal accident that occurred on the Palisades Parkway involving a pedestrian. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Get our free mobile app

Fatal Palisades Collision

The accident happened during the evening hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, in the area of Exit 9 on the Palisades, in the Town of Clarkstown. New York State Troopers from the Haverstraw barracks first responded to the call at approximately 6:05p.m.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the report was for "a female in the roadway". After their arrival to the scene, Troopers began a preliminary investigation, which determined that the unidentified victim was struck by not one, but two different vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was within the driving lane and was first struck by a 2013 Honda Odyssey. The impact of the collision propelled the victim into the passing lane, where she was then struck by a passing 2014 Mini Cooper.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the victim at the scene, where she was then transported to Nyack Hospital with "serious injuries". Ultimately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. New York State Police stated that more information on this incident will be released once it becomes available.

Previous Stories: Suspect Indicted in Fatal Accident Investigation in Orange County

As previously stated the incident is still under investigation, and the NYSP are seeking assistance. The NYSP ask for anyone who may have seen the accident take place to contact them, specifically to contact the New York State Police Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They may be reached via their phone number (845)-344-5300.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn "A" Grades

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA