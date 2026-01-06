Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Palisades Parkway in Rockland County
Members of the New York State Police were required in Rockland County over the weekend following a fatal accident that occurred on the Palisades Parkway involving a pedestrian. The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Fatal Palisades Collision
The accident happened during the evening hours of Saturday, January 3, 2026, in the area of Exit 9 on the Palisades, in the Town of Clarkstown. New York State Troopers from the Haverstraw barracks first responded to the call at approximately 6:05p.m.
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the report was for "a female in the roadway". After their arrival to the scene, Troopers began a preliminary investigation, which determined that the unidentified victim was struck by not one, but two different vehicles.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was within the driving lane and was first struck by a 2013 Honda Odyssey. The impact of the collision propelled the victim into the passing lane, where she was then struck by a passing 2014 Mini Cooper.
Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures on the victim at the scene, where she was then transported to Nyack Hospital with "serious injuries". Ultimately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. New York State Police stated that more information on this incident will be released once it becomes available.
As previously stated the incident is still under investigation, and the NYSP are seeking assistance. The NYSP ask for anyone who may have seen the accident take place to contact them, specifically to contact the New York State Police Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They may be reached via their phone number (845)-344-5300.
