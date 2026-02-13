Several Arrests Made During Early Morning Drug Bust in Rockland County

Law enforcment in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw had themselves an active and productive morning earlier this week, when they made several arrests tied to a long term narcotics investigation. Police also discovered narcotics and packaging materials consistent with the sale and distribution of controlled substances.

Haverstraw Narcotics Bust

Details of this drug bust were issued via press release from the Haverstraw Police Department via their Facebook page. The release states that Haverstraw PD executed two search warrants at different residences within the village during the early morning of Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

This investigation was a joint effort, led by the Haverstraw Police Department Special Operations Unit, with assistance from the Detective Bureau and Patrol Division. In addition, the New York State Police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force – Westchester, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office BCI, the Rockland County REACT Team, and the Rockland County Intelligence Center also aided in the investigation.

In total, seven suspects were taken into custody between the two residences, and all suspects are now facing multiple charges linked to the possession, sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Suspects Arrested and Identified

Of the arrested, three (3) of them were from Haverstraw, including 40-year old, Henry Villegas, 42-year old, Claudio Santana, and 26-year old, Dahon D. Alston. 35-year old, Richard O. Estrella, 33-year old, Vanessa Quezada, and 31-year old, Christian E. Minaya, were all listed as being from Gardnerville, NY. The last suspect was identified as 35-year old, Monica E. Avila, of Nanuet.

The following are the list of charges each suspect was charged with...

Henry Villegas, 40, of Haverstraw, NY

• Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree



Claudio Santana, 42, of Haverstraw, NY

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

• Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree



Richard O. Estrella, 35, of Garnerville, NY

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

• Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)



Vanessa Quezada, 33, of Garnerville, NY

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

• Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

Monica E. Avila, 35, of Nanuet, NY

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

• Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)



Dahon D. Alston, 26, of Haverstraw, NY

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

• Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)



Christian E. Minaya, 31, of Garnerville, NY

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

• Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (2 counts)

Haverstraw PD, Chief John Gould Jr, commended the work of his department and other assisting agencies, and assured that the Haverstraw PD will continue to take proactive measures to identify and dismantle drug trafficking operations that threaten the safety and quality of life of our residents, and to hold those participating in the sale of illegal narcotics accountable.

