Four Children Rescued in Rockland County Kidnapping Investigation

Law enforcement in Rockland County had themselves one hell of a weekend as a kidnapping investigation led to the rescue of several missing children. Law enforcements swift efforts and assistance from the FBI were pivotal in the rescue.

Missing Child Investigation in Spring Valley

The investigation began during the early morning hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026. Spring Valley Police began the investigation when they received a call regarding a missing 12-year old girl. The parents of the girl told police that their daughter had been missing since the early morning and later the same morning, they received a phone call from a foreign phone number with the caller claiming they had the daughter. The caller also had demanded a payment of $1,000 for the girl, and threatened that without payment, the family would never see her again.

With the gathered information, police rapidly opened their investigation to find the young girl. Due to the seriousness of the circumstances in the investigation, Spring Valley PD requested assistance from the FBI NY-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force. The combined efforts of both local and federal law enforcement led to all most immediate results, as the girl was located at residence in Spring Valley.

Children Rescued in Spring Valley

The investigation would take a surprising turn following law enforcements locating the missing 12-year old girl. That turn came in the form of law enforcement discovering and rescuing three (3) other reportedly missing children at the same residence. These children were reported missing by other police districts located throughout Rockland County.

In the press release issued by the Spring Valley Police Department, it was stated that none of the juveniles appeared to have been harmed or held against their will. Many questions are still left without answers at this time as the investigation remains ongoing. Police are also specifically looking into the ransom demands that were made.

The press release would conclude with the Spring Valley PD offering their thanks to their federal partners for their "swift assistance and collaboration". In addition, Spring Valley PD echoed the sentiments of many who are simply grateful that all the juveniles involved were now safe.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at (845) 356-7400.

