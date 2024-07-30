Verizon Outage Causes Frustration in Hudson Valley

Talk about frustration. Many in Poughkeepsie and surrounding areas have been dealing with no cell phone service today.

Woke up bright an early to start my day as per usual this morning, and ran into an issue. I picked up my phone and sent a text to a loved one, and it wouldn't go through. Phone said I was currently offline, not connected to the internet. It also said *Emergency Calls only on my Android phone. If you have an iPhone, learn about the SOS Only Message and it what it means. I knew it was gonna be a frustrating morning.

Each day I wake up and start my workday from home, writing up my 2 required articles per day, and after I get finished with the articles I head into work for my afternoon show that goes live from 2-7pm. Well, no Wi-Fi and internet connection for me at home meant no articles were gonna get written. This means I have to jump in the shower and get ready quickly so I can get into work and try to connect from there to get some articles written. Well here's article number 1 for the day, focusing on the Verizon Wireless outage.

Verizon Wireless Outage July 30th 2024

Not much is known about the Verizon outage, but reports were coming in all morning from all around the Hudson Valley area from customers. Verizon Wireless outage reports came from the following cities: Poughkeepsie, Highland, Hopewell Junction, Wappingers Falls, Billings, Hyde PArk, Stormville, Plattekill, Millbrook and Clinton Corners according to Istheservicedown.com

A posting on the Dutchess County Emergency Management Facebook page says that they are aware of the cell service issues and are monitoring the situation.

CELL PHONE SERVICE ISSUES - We are aware of cell service issues involving Verizon Wireless and are actively monitoring the situation

Some took a light hearted approach to the issue, including one person who commented on the Dutchess County Emergency Management post with the following:

attachment-Verizon Outage TikTok loading...

Some sources are saying that the situation won't likely be fixed until later this evening.