Stolen Vehicles Recovered After Burglary At Popular Poughkeepsie Car Dealership

A Ford F-350 pickup truck and Mini Cooper were recently stolen from a Route 9 dealership.

There has been a rash of car thefts in the Poughkeepsie area as of late and its certainly alarming. Recent reports about multiple vehicles being stolen at at the Bricks (Hudson Garden Apartments formerly known as Smith Street Housing Project) in Poughkeepsie. Then there was the report of the vehicle stolen from the Gulf gas station while the customer was inside the store.

A report recently from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police on March 21 stated that a 27 year old man was arrested in connection with the theft of two vehicles from the Auto Warehouse at 2339 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY. Police initially responded to a call about a burglary at the Auto Warehouse on March 10 at around 9:17am about a blue 2006 F-350 pickup stolen from the route 9 dealership. Around 45 minutes later the truck was found off IBM Road unoccupied. It was also discovered that a brown 2008 Mini Cooper was also missing from the property.

Mini Cooper Found at Wendy's Restaurant

After a call on March 11 at around 3:49pm to the Wendy's on Main Street in Poughkeepsie for a report of a brown Mini Cooper driving erratically, the Mini Cooper was found unoccupied in the Wendy's parking lot. It was determined that it was the same Mini Cooper stolen from the Auto Warehouse the day before.

After location a suspect walking down Main Street and fitting the description of the Mini Cooper driver, Town of Poughkeepsie Police attempted to make contact with the subject who then fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody and identified as 27 year old William R. Vanderlinden of Poughkeepsie. He was charged with one count of Burglary in the third degree and two counts of Grand Larceny in the third degree. It was also determined that Vanderlinden had four outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on March 12, 2025 and released to Probation.

