Many may associate Amish communities more with states like Pennsylvania or Ohio, though upstate New York has a considerable Amish presence as well. According to 2020 numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21,000 Amish residents living in the state. This makes New York fourth in the country for Amish people.

Since Amish do not use cars or trucks, residents from their settlements travel in horse drawn buggies to get to where they have to go. Unfortunately, this can cause a traffic problem, as both the carriages and much faster modern vehicles have to share narrow, backcountry roads.

This has resulted in a number of crashes through the years, including some that are fatal. Police said a recent crash, with what is alleged to have been an Amish buggy, has resulted in severe injuries.

Horse Drawn Carriage and Truck Collide in New York State

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a report of a vehicle versus horse and carriage crash on Route 90 in the town of Locke, Tuesday morning.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Ford F150 was traveling east on the route when it struck the horse and carriage.

The carriage had three occupants who were all taken to a nearby hospital. A 13-year-old male operator and 11-year-old female were treated for minor injuries, though a a 9-year-old child was treated for severe injuries.

The operator of the truck, who is a 30-year-old person from Buffalo, was not injured.

The New York State Police says this is an active investigation.