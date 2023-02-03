Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities.

There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred.

Dutchess County Business Damaged After Crash

Chelsea Fire Company said on its Facebook page that a vehicle crashed through the front of Fresenius Kidney Care on Route 9D early Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Crews were able to successfully remove the occupant from the vehicle and have them evaluated by EMS, according to the post.

Chelsea Fire Company said that crews found no structural damage to the building, which houses several businesses in the shopping strip.

There isn't much indication of how the crash happened, though cases like these often involve either a sudden medical issue to the driver or simply driver error.

Other Crashes

Back in May 2022, Dutchess 911 says that a vehicle crashed into the Bronx Pizza Pie restaurant, which is in the building located on the corner of North and West Cedar Street. The Eastern Dutchess Fire and Rescue page says that there was minor structural damage to the building.

The spot where the building is located is across the street from Marist College, off of Route 9, and is known for being a high-traffic area during rush hour.

The Hudson Valley area has seen several accidents involving vehicles crashing into structures like this over the past few years. In October 2020, a vehicle plowed through the front window of the Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County. Ramapo police say the crash happened at a shopping center on Airmont Road and Route 59.