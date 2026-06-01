Another Long Time Hudson Valley Business Closing for Heartbreaking Reason

After more than 20 years, a unique Hudson Valley business is closing down for good.

It seems like every few weeks another longtime Hudson Valley business announces it's shutting its doors. Owners have cited rising costs, retirement or issues with the landlord for deciding to end their business.

This time, the reason is a bit more heartbreaking.

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Another Long-Time Beacon, NY Business Shuts Down

Beacon residents have watched several familiar businesses disappear in recent years. In 2024, Max's on Main, one of the city's most recognizable restaurants, closed after more than three decades serving customers on Main Street. Around the same time, BJ's Restaurant, another longtime local favorite, shut its doors after nearly 50 years in business. Popular names like Stella's Fine Market, Homespun Foods, The Kitchen Sink Supper Club, The Mud Club, The Vault, Zora Dora's and Tito Santana Taqueria have also vanished from Main Street in recent years.

Now, Beacon D'Lites has announced that it will be closing for good.

The candle shop first opened in 2002 when founder Donna Trappe began hand-pouring soy candles from her home kitchen. As demand grew, Beacon D'Lites moved into a storefront at 327 Main Street in 2005, becoming part of Beacon's growing collection of independent shops, galleries and restaurants.

In 2023, Trappe passed the torch to Tara and John Flagler who kept the business family-owned, preserving the spirit that made Beacon D'Lites a local favorite.

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Heartbreaking Reason For Closure

In a message to customers, Tara explained that changes in both her health and her mother's health made the decision unavoidable.

"Due to changes in both my health and my mother's health, I need to focus my time and energy where it is needed most," she wrote.

The owner thanked customers for their support, loyalty and friendships over the years, saying the community's kindness meant more than words could express. However, "Family and health will always come first," she said.

Beacon D'Lite's final day will be June 30.