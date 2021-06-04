Vaccinated Hudson Valley Residents Get Free Admission to Saratoga

Horseracing fans who are vaccinated will have lots to celebrate this summer.

With COVID-19 transmission rates in New York among the lowest in the nation, the Empire State is finally back. Major events like the New York International Auto Show are returning at full capacity thanks to the large number of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated.

This weekend, those who choose to get their vaccinations will be able to get free tickets to the Belmont Stakes. Governor Cuomo announced that there will be a pop-up vaccination site erected at Belmont Park ahead of Saturday's running of the final leg of the Triple Crown. Horseracing fans will be able to show up before the race and get a free vaccine. Anyone who gets vaccinated at the site will receive complimentary general admission tickets to next year's Belmont Stakes.

The pop-up site will be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who wish to participate can just show up at the site next to the Clubhouse Entrance of Belmont Park on Friday, June 4 from noon to 6pm and on Saturday, June 5 from 9am to 5pm.

This summer, horseracing fans who are already vaccinated will also be able to grab free tickets to the Saratoga Race Course. Anyone can simply show their Excelsior pass and receive free grandstand general admission to the race on Thursday, July 15. If you are unable to activate your Excelsior pass, you can also present alternate forms of proof of vaccination, including a Vaccination Record Card, to redeem the free admission.