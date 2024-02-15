Local Cafe Marks Anniversary With Special Valentine’s Day Treats

Upstream Cafe offers French Caribbean cuisine in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie's Upstream Cafe afe is a family-run cafe and catering company run by The Salmon's (Shereen Salmon and her husband Garfield Salmon). Chef Garfield has over 20 years of culinary experience working in a variety of food service businesses.

Chef Garfield graduated with honors from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, mastering French and Italian cuisine. He was a line cook at many notable four-star French restaurants in New York City including Jean George, Gramercy Tavern, and LA Bernadine where he mastered sauces and stocks.

He later worked at Eleven Madison and Park where he mastered the vegetable, meat, and fish stations. He also worked in a few Westchester hotels, but his roots began in Jamaica, and that's where his vision of Upstream Cafe began.

The cafe officially opened its doors on Feb. 14, 2022.

Upstream Cafe Celebrates 2 Years

Upstream Cafe took to social media this week to thank its customers for supporting the business for the past 2 years.

They celebrated the anniversary by offering customers who stopped in on Valentine's Day free chicken soup along with other goodies.

Happy Anniversary Upstream Cafe! Two years of operations in this economy gives us much to celebrate and be thankful for. God bless all of our past, present and future customers. Cheers to many more years of serving delicious goodness in Poughkeepsie! -Upstream Cafe

Congrats to the Salmon's and Upstream Cafe on 2 years of operations in the City of Poughkeepsie. We wish them many more years of success.

