New Cafe Opening In Poughkeepsie

A new cafe in Poughkeepsie is officially set to open on Valentine's Day.

Upstream Cafe will be offering French Caribbean cuisine and is set to open at 368 Main St in the City of Poughkeepsie on Feb. 14. According to the restaurant's official website, Upstream Cafe, the cafe is a family-run cafe and catering company run by The Salmon's (Shereen Salmon and her husband Garfield Salmon). Chef Garfield has over 20 years of culinary experience working in a variety of foodservice businesses.

An Impressive Resume

Chef Garfield graduated with honors from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, mastering French and Italian cuisine. He was a line cook at many notable four-star French restaurants in New York City including Jean George, Grammercy Tavern, and LA Bernadine where he mastered sauces and stocks. He later worked at Eleven Madison and Park where he mastered the vegetable, meat, and fish stations. He also worked in a few Westchester hotels, but his roots began in Jamaica, and that's where his vision of Upstream Cafe began.

Looking to Give Back to the Community and Embrace Customers

With Upstream Cafe's slogan "Journeying Together," the new cafe plans to grow and give back to the Poughkeepsie community while embracing their customers. They want to partner with local schools and residents one meal at a time. They will be offering first responders a 10% discount on anything purchased at the cafe, and will also have evenings in the winter season where the cafe will transform into a soup kitchen, serving up something warm for those in need. "We intend to take every opportunity given to serve you to the best of our ability", says Upstream Cafe.

Being a resident of the City of Poughkeepsie, I personally look forward to having this new cafe in the area and look forward to visiting soon. Follow their Facebook page here for more info, including making reservations for their special Valentine's Day Dinner Opening night event.