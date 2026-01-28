A 25-year-old had passed away after a crash from over the weekend. Police say that an upstate New York man died early Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a barn near a local road.

The man had previously been reported as missing, after he had not been seen for over twelve hours, according WHAM 13. This is when deputies say they made the very unfortunate discovery. The crash remains under investigation

According to the NYS Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation website, the leading factors in snowmobile accidents include unsafe speed, operator inexperience, and alcohol involvement.

New York State Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

WHAM 13 reports that a 25-year-old man died after he "failed to negotiate a turn while snowmobiling through a field in Portage early Sunday". The Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports that the man crashed the vehicle into a barn.

Deputies say that responded around 4:45 PM for a report of a missing person. WHAM 13 reports that "during the ensuing investigation, 911 dispatchers received a report of a snowmobile into a barn". The sheriff's office said that county and local police arrived on scene and confirmed the snowmobile operator was dead.

WHAM 13 reports that officials identified the victim as Adam Curry.

New Laws In New York State In 2026

Can You Get a DWI Riding a Golf Cart in New York State?

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, electronic bicycle, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment.

See Also: Police Say New York State Husband and Wife Both Charged with DWI

There was this New York state man, who was busted for alleged DWI on a go-kart in early 2023. As stated in previous articles, even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm.

But again there are some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool, a motorized recliner, and even on horseback.

See Also: New York State Man With 26 Suspensions Allegedly Drove Drunk, Crashed In Water