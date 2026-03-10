A Rockland County man was arrested after authorities intercepted a massive quantity of fentanyl reportedly shipped through the mail!

United States Postal Inspectors and investigators with the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force arrested Yamil Caraballo, 35, of West Haverstraw, on March 5, 2026.

Caraballo is accused of possessing about half a kilogram of fentanyl — roughly 1.2 pounds.

According to investigators, they believe he had been receiving packages containing potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl through the mail since December 2025.

1.2 POUNDS OF FENTANYL SEIZED/Rockland County DA Facebook 1.2 POUNDS OF FENTANYL SEIZED/Rockland County DA Facebook loading...

Caraballo was charged with felony First-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance - which carries a potential prison sentence of 20 years to life.

Police say the amount seized could represent thousands of potentially lethal doses.

“Postal inspectors relentlessly remove prohibited items and illegal narcotics, like fentanyl, from the U.S. Mail to protect both our employees and the public,” said Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s New York Division.

She added that partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies help keep dangerous narcotics out of communities.

“Together, this collaborative work helped remove 1.2 pounds of fentanyl from Rockland County and led to the arrest of this individual,” Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II said. “Lives were protected, and our community is safer today because of the coordinated work of our law enforcement partners.”

The investigation involved multiple agencies including: Homeland Security Investigations and the Suffern, Ramapo and Haverstraw Police Departments.

Officials say the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s New York Division Contraband Interdiction and Investigations Task Force also includes members of the NYPD Criminal Enterprise Investigations Section and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities say the Postal Inspection Service’s mission includes intercepting drugs sent through the mail, investigating traffickers, and dismantling domestic and international drug trafficking organizations.