Hudson Valley Hero Runs Into Burning Building

A City of Poughkeepsie police officer is being praised after running into a burning home to make sure everyone inside made it out safely.

Officer Michael Barbagallo arrived at a house fire on February 17 at 4:27pm, just moments after the call came in. According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, he was on the scene in less than one minute and immediately confirmed that the home was actively burning.

With smoke filling the building and firefighters still on the way, Barbagallo made a decision that put the lives of strangers above his own. Without firefighting gear, he entered the home to search for residents and help them get out.

Inside the smoke-filled house, Barbagallo navigated intense heat and toxic smoke while checking the home for anyone who might still be trapped. Police say he helped ensure the residents were safely evacuated and confirmed the house was clear before the fire department arrived.

Because of those actions, firefighters were able to immediately begin battling the flames when they reached the scene.

Officials say the quick response prevented what could have easily turned into a much worse situation, potentially saving occupants from serious injury or even death.

A Long Career of Service in Poughkeepsie

Barbagallo is no stranger to putting the community first. He was hired by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 1995 and will celebrate 31 years on the force this May.

He is currently assigned to community policing, a role focused on building relationships with residents and helping address issues before they become bigger problems.

During his career, Barbagallo also served as a K-9 officer alongside his longtime partner, Falcone. The police dog, named for City of Poughkeepsie Detective John M. Falcone, was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2011. Falcone worked with Barbagallo for 12 years. The duo became well known around the city for both their police work and their community outreach.

Falcone passed away last fall, but the bond the two built with residents is still remembered by many in Poughkeepsie.

Police officials say Barbagallo’s actions during the February fire reflect exactly the kind of dedication he has shown throughout his entire career: courage, service and a deep commitment to the people of the City of Poughkeepsie.

