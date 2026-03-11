Shake Shack Announces Opening Date for New Poughkeepsie Location

The wait for burgers, fries and shakes in Poughkeepsie is almost over.

Back in January, we told you that a brand new Shake Shack was on the way to Dutchess County. Now the company has revealed exactly when Poughkeepsie residents will finally be able to line up for their first ShackBurger.

Third Hudson Valley Shake Shack

When the Poughkeepsie restaurant opens, it will become the third Shake Shack in the Hudson Valley.

The brand already operates a location at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County. There is also a licensed Shake Shack on the New York State Thruway in Sloatsburg.

Overall, the new restaurant will mark Shake Shack’s 67th location in New York State.

Shake Shack Opening in Poughkeepsie, New York

Shake Shack has announced that its new Poughkeepsie location will officially open on Tuesday, March 24 at 10:30am.

The restaurant is located at 35 Winslow Gate Road in Poughkeepsie, right near the Hudson Heritage development off Route 9. Once it opens, the Shack will operate daily from 10:30am until 11pm.

Freebies on Opening Day

Shake Shack is planning a few extras to celebrate the grand opening.

The first group of customers through the door on March 24 will receive custom Shake Shack tote bags while supplies last.

The company will also be giving back to the community that day. For every sandwich sold at the Poughkeepsie location on opening day, Shake Shack will donate $1 to the Regional Food Bank of Hudson Valley, helping support programs that fight hunger and reduce food waste across the region.

If the lines are anything like the ones that formed when Dave's Hot Chicken opened in August, you might want to plan on getting there early and staying late.

