This was a close call. A resident is quite is lucky after police say a person driving under the influence crashed their vehicle right outside a home in upstate New York.

New York State Police report that they charged a 38-year-old man with multiple infractions; including driving while intoxicated. Offcials also say that this is not the suspect's first drunk driving charge, as they have a prior conviction.

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Crash Near Home

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 27, at approximately 1:59 PM. troopers responded in the town of Peru, New York for a report of a vehicle that had crashed near a residence.

An investigation determined that a 2022 Acura was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, exited the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest just inches from the residence.

Troopers say they interviewed the operator, the sole occupant of the vehicle. During the interview, police say the man exhibited signs of impairment.

Te suspect was medically evaluated at the scene and showed no apparent injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, where police say he provided a blood sample to determine his blood alcohol content.

The suspect was later released from the hospital and transported for processing. He was released on appearance tickets, and is due back in court at a later date.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Many lawmakers continue to push for lower BAC limits across the state.

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police.

Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.