Authorities say that a night light arrest of a an upstate New York woman has lead to charges of driving while intoxicated. The suspect allegedly was dangerously drunk at the time, once again raising questions of whether the legal BAC should be lowered.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove More Than 4X Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that On January 22, at about 10:29 PM. troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Halfmoon for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver was identified as a 35-year-old woman from Halfmoon, New York.

Officials say that the suspect was arrested for Driving While intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations. Further investigation discovered a controlled substance within the suspect's vehicle.

Police say that she was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a public health law violation.

The suspect was transported for processing where she recorded a 0.34% BAC, which is more than four times over the state's legal BAC limit. She was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court at a later date.

Would a Lower BAC Limit in New York State Reduce Fatalities?

Many lawmakers continue to push for lower BAC limits across the state.

Back in October 2023, a Wynantskill, NY man blew a a 0.38% BAC, which is 4.7 times over the state's legal limit, according to New York State Police.

Thomas Louizou, a former federal traffic safety official and founder of the .05 Saves Lives Coalition, stated that 114 other countries had lower legal limits than the United States. WNYT says that other organizations like the National Transportation Safety Board and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have backed previous attempts to lower the limit.

Numbers from the NTSB posted at Stateline say that in the first year, Utah lowered the drunk driving limit, and traffic deaths were cut by 20%.