What everyone thought was a joke about a Hudson Valley restaurant closing its doors turns out to be completely true.

Last week, we reported on David Tennant's appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where the former Doctor Who star shared the story of his surprise visit to The Pandorica in Beacon.

The restaurant, which was dedicated to the popular British science fiction series, recently closed after 12 years in business. Tennant happened to stumble upon the restaurant while filming in the Hudson Valley and couldn't resist stopping in.

During the interview, Norton surprised Tennant with the news that The Pandorica had closed just days after his visit. Tennant then delivered what appeared to be a punchline, announcing that owner Shirley Hot was moving to the United Kingdom.

The audience laughed, and we assumed Norton was joking about Shirley following her favorite Doctor back across the Atlantic.

Well, it turns out the joke was on us.

A. Boris A. Boris

Pandorica Owner Confirms Move to England

After reading our story, Shirley reached out to explain that Norton wasn't kidding. She really is moving back to England, and she's planning to take The Pandorica with her.

Shirley says she made the difficult decision to close her Beacon restaurant after struggling with declining tourism and other financial challenges. In a message to subscribers back in June, she explained that she could no longer afford to wait for visitors to return, particularly Doctor Who fans from Canada.

Having worked in the same Main Street location for 25 years, purchasing The Cup and Saucer in 2007 and transforming it into The Pandorica in 2014, leaving was not an easy decision.

Shirley originally hoped to find someone who shared her passion and would take over the restaurant, but that never happened.

The Pandorica to Reopen in England

Shirley tells us that she's decided to return to her native England for sentimental reasons, but she isn't ready to give up on The Pandorica.

She hopes to bring the restaurant to the United Kingdom, where British Doctor Who fans who never had the chance to visit Beacon will finally get to experience it.

While a full-scale recreation of The Pandorica may take some time, Shirley says she's considering opening a smaller café or tearoom by mid-summer in Shropshire, a picturesque county in England's Midlands region.

The location would allow her to continue sharing her love of Doctor Who while searching for the perfect spot to eventually recreate the restaurant.

So, it turns out that the Pandorica really isn't closing after all... It's just regenerating in the UK. Shirley says that anyone looking to find her across the pond can keep up to date on the new location through her website.