Popular Hudson Valley Taco Joint Opening New Location

The Hudson Valley's newest taco joint has set an opening date, taking over a familiar location that has been sitting empty for more than a year.

An acclaimed Hudson Valley taqueria has announced that it will officially welcome customers to its new Beacon, NY location with a soft opening on Thursday, October 1, from 4pm to 9pm.

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New Life for Former Tito Santana Taqueria

Taco lovers who were disappointed by the sudden closure of Tito Santana in 2025 will be happy to learn that the restaurant will soon be opening under a new name and new ownership.

The popular restaurant had been a fixture on Main Street since 2011, serving tacos, burritos and other Mexican favorites. As we previously reported, the restaurant's closure left behind an empty storefront, with its familiar mural painted over and the interior stripped of fixtures.

Tito Santana's owners blamed the shutdown on a dispute with their landlord over serious building maintenance issues. Structural problems eventually led to the restaurant being ordered to cease operations, and its lease was subsequently terminated.

Now, after months of anticipation, another Hudson Valley restaurant is preparing to bring tacos back to the corner.

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Third Hudson Valley Restaurant for Local Chef

Tlahco Taqueria is the latest venture from Chef Fermin Ortega, who already operates two popular Mexican restaurants in Dutchess County.

Ortega owns Casa Ortega in the Village of Wappingers Falls and the original Tlahco Taqueria in Pleasant Valley. The new Beacon restaurant will be his third location and the second operating under the Tlahco name.

Ortega's passion for cooking began in Mexico, where he spent time helping his grandmother in the kitchen. After moving to the United States, he worked his way through the restaurant industry, starting as a dishwasher before becoming a line cook and eventually taking charge of the kitchen.

His restaurants combine traditional Mexican flavors with techniques and influences developed during his years working in New York City kitchens.

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When Will Tlahco Taqueria Open in Beacon?

In a social media announcement, Tlahco described its upcoming opening as a long time in the making, promising customers a new home on Main Street with the same food they've come to love.

The soft opening will take place Thursday, October 1, from 4pm to 9pm at 142 Main Street in Beacon.

Regular operating hours have not yet been announced, but after more than a year without Tito Santana, it looks like Beacon's Main Street is finally getting another place to grab a taco.