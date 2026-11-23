A former Hudson Valley college student who made money belly dancing at weddings now has a lead role in the biggest video game release of all time.

Manni L. Perez is the voice of Lucia Caminos, one of the two main characters gamers can play in Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans have spent years trying to identify the woman they heard in the trailers, but it wasn't until the game arrived on November 19 that Rockstar Games revealed that Perez was the voice of the starring role.

Dylan Rourke via Instagram Dylan Rourke via Instagram

Middletown Professor Cited as Inspiration for Actress' Career

Back when Perez was studying at SUNY Orange, she had a much different career in mind. In a 2018 interview with Paz Magazine, Perez said she wanted to travel the world teaching belly dancing. She’d taught herself by copying Shakira’s moves as a kid and later studying videos of professional dancer Sadie Marquardt. By college, she was booking weddings, graduations and parties.

Then her theater professor, David Cohen, asked if she’d ever thought about becoming an actor. Perez remembered brushing off the idea. “Nah nah, that’s not me.” Cohen looked at her and said, “Manni, I see you doing film and TV.” The way he said it made her take the idea seriously.

When we asked Cohen about Perez, he remembered her as an exceptional student who had more talent than she seemed to realize.

Google Maps Google Maps

“When you meet someone that gifted who isn't sure they're cut out for acting, you do your very best to encourage them and urge them not to give up,” Cohen said. “In her case, I never had any doubt that she could become a working actor.”

Perez went on to appear in The Blacklist and Chicago P.D. and won an Imagen Award for her work on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Now she can add Grand Theft Auto VI to that list.

As for the Middletown professor who gave her that nudge towards fame, Cohen said, “We are very proud of everything she's accomplished.”