The source of the purple streak on the New York State Thruway finally has an explanation.

It turns out the people who guessed a leaky truck were onto something, but what that truck was hauling is another story.

When we first reported on the mystery, drivers on both sides of the state line were comparing notes. One motorist headed to Kingston said they followed the stripe from northern New Jersey all the way to I-84 in Newburgh. Another spotted it heading west on 84. You could even see where cars had changed lanes and taken a little purple along with them.

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What Turned the New York State Thruway Purple?

On November 24, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation identified the source of the streak. ABC7 reports that a tractor-trailer owned by XPO Logistics leaked purple car wash dye as it traveled through the region on Saturday, November 21. The DEC described the dye as organic and water-soluble.

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That answers the question we were left with after a hazmat team in Somerset County, New Jersey, tested the purple material on I-287. By the time our original story ran, officials had determined the substance wasn’t hazardous. Here in New York, the Thruway Authority had alerted the DEC after the streak showed up in Rockland and Orange counties. Officials say the spill poses no threat to people or the environment.

Drivers with purple on their tires are being advised to go to the car wash, which is a bit ironic, seeing that the cause of the stain is a dye used in car wash soap.