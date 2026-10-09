World-Famous Beacon NY Restaurant Closing After 12 Years

A tiny Hudson Valley restaurant that became an international sensation almost overnight is preparing to close its doors after more than a decade of welcoming fans from around the world.

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The Pandorica, a Doctor Who-themed restaurant on Main Street in Beacon, has reportedly announced that it will be closing after 12 years in business.

The restaurant first made headlines in 2014 when its unusual theme caught the attention of fans of the legendary British science fiction series. What started as a small local business quickly became a destination for visitors who traveled hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles to experience it.

Now, it appears that the restaurant's time is running out.

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The Pandorica Announces Plans to Close

An email reportedly sent to customers of The Pandorica indicates that the restaurant is set for closure sometime this month.

"While the news of our closure remains bittersweet, I'm determined to go out in the most epic way possible," the message reads.

The email goes on to say that the restaurant is planning its final events, including one last Afternoon Tea, and encourages longtime customers to visit before the doors close for good. An exact closing date has not been confirmed.

WPDH reached out to owner Shirley Hot for additional information about the closing but has not received a response.

Why Is The Pandorica Closing?

While an official reason for the closing has not been confirmed, there were signs earlier this year that the restaurant was struggling.

In June, a message reportedly shared by Hot with customers warned that The Pandorica might not make it through the year. The message read, "Due to the challenging circumstances many of us are facing, The Pandorica will likely close before winter."

The warning, which was shared in a Reddit discussion, reportedly cited declining tourism and expensive building code improvements as challenges facing the business. It also referenced previous fundraising efforts to help keep the restaurant operating.

How a Tiny Beacon Restaurant Became Famous Around the World

Back in 2014, WPDH reported on the extraordinary attention surrounding The Pandorica.

At the time, the restaurant had become so popular that fans were waiting in lines for hours just to get inside. Some traveled from as far away as Canada, while others made long road trips to Beacon dressed as their favorite characters from the show.

During an interview on The Boris Show, owner Shirley Hot explained that the restaurant's transformation into a Doctor Who destination was almost accidental. Hot had originally operated a traditional tearoom, but business was slowing down. She decided the restaurant needed a makeover and, as a longtime fan of Doctor Who, began incorporating elements of the series into the redesign.

Everything changed when someone shared the restaurant on Reddit. The post reached the site's front page, and The Pandorica's Facebook following exploded from approximately 160 likes to more than 9,000 in a matter of days.

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The restaurant, which could seat only about 30 people, struggled to keep up with the unexpected demand. Hot quickly began hiring additional employees as the lines outside continued to grow. Even people connected to Doctor Who reportedly took notice, including the show's then-lead writer, Steven Moffat, who created the Pandorica storyline.

Now, more than a decade later, The Pandorica is preparing to say goodbye to the community that helped turn a small Beacon restaurant into an international destination.

For the many Doctor Who fans who made the pilgrimage over the years, there may still be time for one final visit before The Pandorica becomes part of Hudson Valley history. There are still two events listed on the restaurant's website, including an afternoon tea on October 11 and a trivia event on October 17.