One of the perks of it getting dark so early in the Hudson Valley is that you'll be able to catch a Thanksgiving week supermoon before you even sit down to dinner.

Maja Hitij, Getty Images Maja Hitij, Getty Images

November’s full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, arrives on the morning of Tuesday, November 24. Those who were lucky enough to drive to work in the early hours this morning were able to get a peek at the huge-looking moon before it hit its peak at 9:53am. But don't worry, the show will continue into this evening.

Skywatchers in the Hudson Valley should set their alarms for 4:11pm on Tuesday. That’s when the moon starts to rise in the northeast. Sunset is at 4:28pm, so if the sky is clear, you should be able to catch the sun going down in the west, turn around and see the full moon coming up in the northeast.

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

To get the best view, find a spot where you can see low in the northeastern sky. If there’s a ridge or a row of tall pines in that direction, give the moon a little extra time to clear it. That first glimpse above the treetops is something worth catching. Even an ordinary full moon can look enormous near the horizon thanks to an optical illusion. But this one will appear even larger because it's traveling in the part of its orbit that brings it closest to Earth. That’s what makes it a supermoon.

So where do the beavers come in? The Old Farmer’s Almanac connects the November name to the time of year when beavers have stocked up on food and are settling into their lodges for winter.

If clouds spoil Tuesday’s view, you’ll get another shot on Thanksgiving Eve. The moon rises over Poughkeepsie at 5:10pm Wednesday and will still look full.