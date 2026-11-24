Hudson Valley drivers want to know who or what left a purple streak on the New York State Thruway for miles.

Social Media was full of photos and video of the strange sight this weekend. One driver heading from northern New Jersey to Kingston on Saturday night said followed the stripe of purple all the way up the northbound Thruway to I-84 in Newburgh.

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The Purple Streak Takes the Newburgh Exit

In a Hudson Valley Reddit discussion titled “Purple lane, purple lane…,” one person claims to have spotted the long line of colored pavement on the way to Harriman. Another saw it on I-84 westbound leaving Newburgh. A driver who followed the streak from I-78 in New Jersey up to the Thruway noticed that you could see where cars had driven through the purple stuff and tracked it into another lane.

Drivers were having the same conversation over in New Jersey. One said they watched the streak go from I-287 north onto the Thruway and eventually take the exit for I-84.

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So What Turned the Thruway Purple?

Some have suggested that the streak may be the result of spilled paint or ink. Others believe it came from a truck hauling beet juice. My favorite explanation came from someone who suggested that a receipt truck was running out of paper. If you’ve ever gotten the last receipt on the roll, you get it.

With all the guesses floating around, authorities actually decided to test the purple stuff. According to the Morristown Minute, Somerset County’s hazmat team took samples of the material spotted on I-287. While they couldn't determine what the purple coloring was from, they were able to confirm that it wasn’t hazardous.

On the New York side, the Thruway Authority says it is aware of the streaks in Rockland and Orange counties and had contacted the state Department of Environmental Conservation. As of the publishing of this article, no official determination been made about the true source of the purple streak.