A Hudson Valley restaurant is making international headlines after a surprise visit from one of the world's most famous television stars.

Last month, we reported that The Pandorica, a Doctor Who-themed restaurant on Main Street in Beacon, was preparing to close after 12 years in business. What we didn't know at the time was that the restaurant would receive one final visit from the Doctor himself.

David Tennant, who famously played the Doctor on the long-running British science fiction series, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and shared the bizarre story of how he stumbled upon The Pandorica while filming in the Hudson Valley.

David Tennant Discovers Doctor Who Restaurant in Beacon

Tennant explained that he was staying at a hotel on Main Street when he walked outside and noticed something completely unexpected just a few feet away. There, in the middle of Beacon, was an entire restaurant dedicated to the television show that made him famous.

"What are the chances?" Tennant asked.

The actor admitted that he initially avoided the restaurant because he thought the whole situation was a little strange. Eventually, curiosity got the best of him.

Inside, Tennant found paintings of former Doctors, crocheted dolls representing different versions of his character and a television loudly playing an episode from 2006 featuring himself fighting aliens.

Perhaps the funniest part was that the restaurant's only other customers were an older couple quietly enjoying their soup, apparently oblivious to the fact that the star of the show playing on the television had just walked through the door.

The Graham Norton Show via YouTube The Graham Norton Show via YouTube

David Tennant Meets The Pandorica's Owner

Tennant, who was taking time out from filming The Four Seasons in Beacon to visit the Pandorica, said that owner Shirley Hot eventually emerged from the kitchen, busy serving customers and unaware that one of her favorite television stars was sitting in her restaurant.

"And eventually she clocks me," Tennant explained, describing Hot as "delightful."

The two posed for photographs, giving Hot a memorable moment just before the restaurant closed for good.

A. Boris A. Boris

Graham Norton Breaks Bad News to David Tennant

The interview took an unexpected turn when host Graham Norton suggested that Tennant's visit must have been incredible publicity for a small restaurant that had been struggling.

Norton then stunned Tennant and the other guests by revealing that The Pandorica had permanently closed just days earlier. Tennant was visibly shocked by the news.

The host joked that the restaurant was relocating to the United Kingdom, which received huge applause from the audience..

While Doctor Who fans are still sad about the restaurant's closure after 12 years, The Pandorica in Beacon received the perfect international send-off, courtesy of the Doctor himself.