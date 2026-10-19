Hudson Valley Music and Event Venue Goes On Market for Millions

A popular Hudson Valley music and event venue is part of a multimillion-dollar property sale that includes several buildings and more than two acres of land.

The property is located in Beacon, where a collection of buildings at the end of the city's busy Main Street corridor has been listed for a combined $7.8 million.

Google Maps Google Maps

The Yard in Beacon Listed for Sale

The Yard, located at 4 Hanna Lane, is an outdoor music and event venue that has hosted live entertainment, festivals, art shows and community gatherings. The venue has become a popular destination for events in Beacon, drawing visitors from throughout the Hudson Valley.

Now, the property that houses The Yard is being offered for sale along with two neighboring parcels. According to real estate listings from McGrath Realty, the three properties total approximately 2.42 acres and can be purchased individually or together.

The property at 4 Hanna Lane, which includes The Yard and a 5,686-square-foot industrial building, is listed for $3.6 million. The neighboring property at 12 Hanna Lane is listed for $1.4 million and includes a 4,850-square-foot former school building that could be used for a variety of purposes. The third property, located at 16 Hanna Lane, is a historic residence that has been converted into three apartments. That building is being offered for $2.8 million.

Together, the three asking prices add up to $7.8 million.

Google Maps Google Maps

What Will Happen to The Yard?

The real estate listing for 4 Hanna Lane describes approximately 7,500 square feet of outdoor event space, including an artificial turf lawn, string lighting and a kitchen housed inside a steel shipping container. The building also includes indoor event space with a bar and a separate mezzanine event hall.

The listing suggests that the combined property could be used for entertainment, studios, hospitality, residential development or other commercial purposes.

For now, it's unclear what the sale could mean for the future of The Yard. While there are no upcoming events currently listed, the venue has been quite active this month, and there is no indication that it is closing.