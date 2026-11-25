If you need a last-minute item on Thanksgiving, don't fret. Several Hudson Valley stores will be open on Thursday.

No matter how hard I plan, when it comes time to prepare Thanksgiving dinner there's always one ingredient that I've completely forgotten about. Luckily, there are some local businesses that have your back.

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Hudson Valley Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

ShopRite’s holiday schedule lists both Poughkeepsie stores, Fishkill, LaGrangeville, Kingston, Chester, Monroe, Montgomery and Vails Gate as open from 7am to 3pm on November 26. Both Middletown stores close at 3pm, but the Wallkill location opens an hour earlier at 6am. If you usually shop in Warwick, make other plans. That ShopRite is closed.

Hannaford also closes at 3pm. The Highland, Wappingers Falls and both Kingston stores open at 6am. Red Hook, Pawling, Wallkill, Pine Bush and West Hurley open at 7am. Price Chopper and Market 32 will be open from 6am to 3pm, while Stop & Shop will run from 7am to 3pm. Adams Fairacre Farms is closed for the holiday.

There’s also a local option if you’re heading to dinner in Orange County and forgot to bring a gift. Soons Orchards in New Hampton is opening its farm market from 9am to noon on Thanksgiving morning.

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Where Can You Shop After 3pm on Thanksgiving?

Tops in LaGrange, New Paltz and Rhinebeck stays open until 4pm. So do the ACME stores in Pleasant Valley and Hopewell Junction and Freshtown in Amenia. In Newburgh, Save A Lot gives you until 5pm to grab those last-minute items.

Forgot paper plates or foil to wrap up the leftovers? Dollar Tree lists a 5pm closing, Family Dollar closes at 6pm and Dollar General lists hours until 8pm. Those are chain schedules, so it's best to double-check your location before heading out.

And if all else fails, Stewart’s Shops is ready to save the day. The chain says its shops will be open with heavy cream, butter and milk. At that point, you could also just grab a carton of ice cream and call it a day.