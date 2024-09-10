A 12 year old girl from Poughkeepsie had quite a memorable night at her second Pearl Jam concert.

Pearl Jam formed out of Seattle in 1990 with the original lineup featuring Eddie Vedder on vocals along with guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready, bassist Jeff Ament, and drummer Dave Krusen. They are one of the most successful rock band’s of the 90’s with an estimated 60 million records sold worldwide.

The band’s debut album Ten was a huge success going 13 times platinum with hits “Alive”, “Even Flow”, and “Jeremy". Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Peal Jam are currently on their successful Dark Matter World Tour 2024 and a recent stop in Philly was attended by Poughkeepsie area resident Josh Lehrer and his daughter Kai.

Rainbow over the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, prior to Pearl Jam show on Sept. 7, 2024.

Rainbow over the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, prior to Pearl Jam show on Sept. 7, 2024.

Sign outside Pearl Jam concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Sign outside Pearl Jam concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Photo credit: Joshua Lehrer Photo credit: Joshua Lehrer loading...

Joshua and daughter Kai in parking lot outside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA prior to Pearl Jam concert.

Pearl Jam performing in Philly.

Pearl Jam performing in Philly.

The concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

The concert at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA It was the first of two nights (Sept. 7) and it was Josh's 40th plus Pearl Jam show, Kai’s 2nd show. Kai got couple of picks from from Mike McCready, and they played her favorite song “Black”. The best part of the night came when Eddie Vedder through out a tambourine that was caught perfectly by Kai. The moment was captured on video and will be a memory that will last a lifetime.

Joshua Leher says that walking out was the best! Hundreds of people on the way out recognized the Kai and the tambourine and were saying hi to her and congratulating her. Vedder throws out about “10” per show usually to the kids, and Kai was lucky enough to get one that night.

