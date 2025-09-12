Cheesy Winner Selected in Ulster County ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest

Ulster County’s next “I Voted” sticker is here, and it’s absolutely delicious.

Every year, Ulster County turns to its most creative young citizens to design the coveted “I Voted” sticker, and let’s just say the class of 2025 understood the assignment. And we're simply obsessed with this year's winner.

Wild Legacy to Live Up To

This isn’t Ulster County’s first viral sticker moment. Flashback to 2022, when 14-year-old Hudson Rowan lit up the internet with his now-iconic “crazy Spider-Man with rainbow teeth” design that looked like it crawled out of a glitchy video game and straight into our hearts. The art world may not have been ready, but the public definitely was. Over 225,000 people voted for it, blowing every other entry out of the water.

Since then, the contest has only grown more legendary, with over 375 local students entering this year. Submissions ranged from patriotic flag motifs to offbeat fever dreams that would make Salvador Dalí raise an eyebrow.

And the Winner is...

The artist behind this glorious chaos is elementary school student Ryker Darmanian, who snagged the top spot in a region-wide sticker design contest. His pizza-headed Lady Liberty won hearts across the Hudson Valley, earning a spicy 25.84% of the vote.

Come November, everyone voting in Ulster County will get to proudly wear Ryker’s masterpiece and probably confuse a few friends along the way. Democracy has never looked so cheesy.

So if you're heading to the polls in Ulster County this November, keep an eye out for the iconic sticker that celebrates civic duty and pizza. It’s weird, it’s wonderful, and it’s exactly the kind of delightful chaos the world needs right now.

And to Ryker: may your confused pizza Lady Liberty live forever in sticker legend.

