Young Winner of Ulster Sticker Contest Creates New Masterpiece

The winner of a contest to design Ulster County's "I Voted" sticker has done it again.

Hudson Rowan is an impressive 14-year-old. We had the honor of meeting him in July just as he was being thrown into the national spotlight after a drawing he created in just ten minutes became a viral sensation.

After seeing his entry on the Ulster County Board of Election's website, we invited Rowan to join us on the air to talk about his creative take on the "I Voted" sticker. For those who haven't seen it, the entry was truly unique. While other young students submitted drawings of American flags and bald eagles, Rowan went in a completely different direction.

The young artist explained to us that he wanted to convey the feeling that everyone seems to have about politics these days. According to the reaction, I'd say his mission was accomplished. Board of Election commissioner Ashley Dittus told us that she instantly fell in love with the drawing when she saw it. The artwork became so popular that it drew hundreds of thousands of visitors to a website that rarely sees much traffic.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Rowan's drawing easily won the contest with over 225,000 votes. The second place winner was a beautifully drawn image of the Capitol by Wendy Stewart from Marbletown. While Rowan's winning image will appear on stickers to be handed out to voters for the General Election on November 8, Stewart's creation, as well as drawings from four other runner-ups will all be turned into stickers that will be given out during the August 23 election.

During our interview with Rowan, we happened to mention that we were in search of a new logo for the Boris and Robyn Show. Without hesitation, Rowan volunteered to create one for us. The result was more than we could have ever imagined.

A smiling creature is depicted staring at the words "The Boris and Robyn Show" written on his forehead. I'm certainly no art critic, but the image seems to truly capture the spirit of our show. One arm appears to be hairy and reaching towards the viewer, which I would assume represents Boris, the host of the show. The other arm is literally "cracking up" which could only be the always amused Robyn Taylor.

Rowan truly has a great future ahead of him, and we're honored that he created this logo for us. If you want to support this amazing young artist, you can visit his website and purchase official items that feature his famous design.

