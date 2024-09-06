9 Terrific Hudson Valley Farm Stands to Support This Season

Autumn and the weeks leading up to the season tend to be a pretty busy time for most orchards, vineyards, and farms in the Hudson Valley. People from all over New York and beyond flock to the area to catch a glimpse of the awestriking foliage that peaks during this time of year.

While the increased traffic—both on the road and general foot traffic on local Main Streets—can be a point of frustration for some locals, one major positive side to the increased tourism is the boom in business our local farms, orchards, vineyards, breweries, restaurants, and shops experience.

Fall Festive Fun in the Hudson Valley

Some larger destinations tend to be pretty popular in the Fall. For example, Barton Orchards in Pouquagh plays host to different themed events practically every weekend in the Fall.



From end-of-summer events like their Sunflower Festival and Oktoberfest to their Apple Festival Weekend and weekly Friday Night Haunted House & Corn Maze festivities, there's always something fun going on. And that's just events!

Get our free mobile app

Minard's in New Paltz is another pretty popular spot for families to spend a Fall day.



Minard's has one of the bigger varieties of attractions for the little ones. From apple picking and hayrides to pumpkin bowling, a giant bounce pillow and a ton more, there are plenty of ways to keep the kids entertained.

SEE ALSO: 11 Brews with the Best Views in the Hudson Valley

Local Farm Stands Around the Hudson Valley

Outside of the bigger destinations, the Hudson Valley has a ton of farm stands dotted all around the area. These stands carry some of the freshest, most delicious produce, baked goods, soups and so much more.

Whether you're just here to visit or you're a local to the area, here are a couple of local farm stands to support this season:

Hudson Valley Farm Stands Take a look at some of the Hudson Valley's favorite locally-run farm stands! Support local and check out some of the best the Hudson Valley has to offer! Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers