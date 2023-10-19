Reported UFO Sighting in New York State “Turned Night to Day”

New York state has long been a hotbed for reports of UFOs, from the rural areas outside Poughkeepsie, Albany, and Newburgh, to the skies above New York City.

There is still much debate among the public over the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects and extraterrestrial life. Do you believe, or perhaps you're more skeptical?

Aliens, Or Something Else?

The term UFO, itself, could simply mean something else though. Many so-called sightings over the years have been revealed as military test craft, communication satellites, or even just a bright star in the night sky.

But even the United States military is addressing the issue now, in an effort to address "potential national security questions," They've even went so far as to rename them 'Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena', according to CNBC.

But one recent eyewitness encounter in New York stands out, given the very vivid description from the person who claimed they saw something they couldn't comprehend.

Large 'Orb' Reported Over Rural New York State

According to the report filed to the National UFO Reporting Center, an unexplained orb-shaped object "appeared out of nowhere", then, "stopped for one second, then took off." The event was said to have happened early morning September 9, over the town of Henderson, NY.

The report goes on to say this phenomena was "bright and large", and even "turned night to day".

It should be noted that the NUFORC sometimes takes several weeks to update recent reports, so any potential sightings for the month of October 2023 haven not been posted as of yet.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, New York trails only behind California, Florida, Texas, and Washington state for sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects.