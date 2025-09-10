A resident in New York state reported an object that they described as large and fast moving, that suddenly shot straight up in the sky. The sighting allegedly occurred late morning August 15, as the person says they were sitting on their front porch in upstate New York.

Sightings like these tap into New York's long history of so-called UFO phenomena, and once again raises the question if the source is some sort of otherworldly object, or simply something like military aircraft, or a natural occurrence?

New York State Resident Reports Large Unidentified "Zig Zagging" Object

A resident living in Syracuse filed a report to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center that they witnessed an object at "airliner height", that they said moved north to south at a high rate of speed.

The encounter happened August 15, as the witnesses say the object "slowed down to zig zag", and then "appeared to stop or slow down enough that it looked stationery then it went vertical and out of sight.".

The witness estimated that the object was at least 35,000 feet above.

New York has a long history with unidentified flying objects, as the state ranks 5th overall for sightings across the United States. It's no secret New York, particularly the state's Hudson Valley area, has a long history with unexplained flying phenomena and other strange sightings.

As stated many times, these observations of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere, though.

