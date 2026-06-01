The Hudson Valley is famous for its natural, serene beauty, but this area holds many secrets, including tales of a haunted restaurant, B&B, mansion, music hall, and more. Even the extraterrestrial call the Hudson Valley home, in Pine Bush- the UFO Capital of the East Coast.

Haunted Hudson Valley Spots The Hudson Valley is famous for its natural, serene beauty, but this area holds many secrets, including tales of a haunted restaurant, B&B, mansion, music hall, and more. Even the extraterrestrial call the Hudson Valley home, in Pine Bush- the UFO Capital of the East Coast. Gallery Credit: Haunted History Trail