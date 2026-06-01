Ghosts linger in the Hudson Valley’s historic landmarks

Ghosts linger in the Hudson Valley’s historic landmarks

Haunted hudson valley destinations - 1

The Hudson Valley is famous for its natural, serene beauty, but this area holds many secrets, including tales of a haunted restaurant, B&B, mansion, music hall, and more. Even the extraterrestrial call the Hudson Valley home, in Pine Bush- the UFO Capital of the East Coast.

Haunted Hudson Valley Spots

The Hudson Valley is famous for its natural, serene beauty, but this area holds many secrets, including tales of a haunted restaurant, B&B, mansion, music hall, and more. Even the extraterrestrial call the Hudson Valley home, in Pine Bush- the UFO Capital of the East Coast. 

Gallery Credit: Haunted History Trail

Filed Under: galleries, haunted, Haunted Hudson Valley, Locations, things to do
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley News

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