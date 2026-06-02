A Brooklyn man is facing federal charges after the FBI says he threatened to kill an ICE agent.

Nicholas Matthew Scelfo, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged Monday, June 1, with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officer outside an ICE detention facility.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on May 27, during a protest outside an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, Scelfo reportedly threatened to assault and murder an ICE officer.

According to a video posted to social media and other evidence obtained by law enforcement, Scelfo screamed toward the ICE officer:

“I’ll kill your whole f------ family! Your whole f------ family is dead! Your children, your wife, all dead! I have your face, motherf-----! You’re dead! Dead!”

Police say after his arrest on May 29, when he was being questioned by law enforcement, Scelfo admitted to threatening to kill an officer and his family at the demonstration and that he later saw in the media a video of him making statements to law enforcement at the demonstration.

“This individual allegedly threatened violence toward one of our federal law enforcement officers and their family — and by using facial recognition technology, within 24 hours this FBI got him,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “In particular, I want to thank Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche who moved extremely quickly to locate, pursue, and bring the subject to justice — as well as our FBI Newark and New York teams who executed brilliantly. Let this be a message to any criminal actor who may try something similar: you touch a cop, and this FBI will put you down.”

Secretary Markwayne Mullin of the Department of Homeland Security said "...ICE officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them..."

"Our officers have been assaulted, doxxed, their families threatened," he said. "This violence against law enforcement must end. President Trump and I will always stand with our law enforcement officers.”

If convicted, the threat charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI and task force officers of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, HSI Newark, and the New York Police Department investigated the case.