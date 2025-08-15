A person driving on the New York State Thruway recently described an unusual object descending towards the ground. The alleged incident happened in late July, preceding the peak of the Perseid meteor shower or the recent launch of the Vulcan rocket out of Cape Canaveral Florida.

New York, particularly the state's Hudson Valley area, has a long history with unexplained flying phenomena and other strange sightings. As stated many times, these observations of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere, though.

Resident Reports UFO Descending Near New York State Thruway

A resident from New York state filed a report with the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center, claiming they witnessed a UFO as they were driving north on the New York Thruway. The sighting happened late in the evening July 28, according to the report.

The report says that the object came within 200 yards of the witnesses' vehicle, and lasted for a duration of about 5 seconds.

The report says that the person and their wife were driving northbound on the Thruway, near the exit in Newburgh. The witness says that it was dark out at the time, when they noticed a "bright green light descending straight down into the woods on our right".

The resident says that the object moved downward at around 75 mph towards the ground.

The witness says that the object startled their wife, as she reportedly said, “oh my god did you see that?” The report further describes the mystery object as about the size of a car.