Six people were arrested at the beginning of the month in what State Police are calling a "proactive enforcement detail focused on quality-of-life violations throughout Sullivan County."

On April 1 and April 2, New York State Police conducted the two-day patrol throughout Sullivan County- targeting "key corridors and areas impacted by criminal activity, with an emphasis on narcotics trafficking and illegal weapons possession," according to police.

Six people were arrested as a result, and police say they found illegal firearms and narcotics, including fentanyl.

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Arrests:

Moises A. Veras, 31, of Monticello, was charged with misdemeanor Seventh-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Tickets. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Kalim J. Nedd, 26, of Monticello, was charged with felony Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Intent to Sell), Felony Fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), and multiple Traffic Tickets. He was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Jessica R. Singleton, 36, of Monticello, was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Tickets. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Thomas L. Singleton, 46, of Monticello, was charged with two felony counts of Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Intent to Sell), felony Fourth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), misdemeanor seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and misdemeanor Second-Degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (Scales). He was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

46, of Monticello, was charged with two felony counts of Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Intent to Sell), felony Fourth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), misdemeanor seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and misdemeanor Second-Degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (Scales). He was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail. Jeremiah A. Wade, 21, Monticello, was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Intent to Sell), two felony counts of Second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Loaded Firearm), felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Ammunition Feeding Device), felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Defaced Firearm), two felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and misdemeanor counts of Resisting Arrest, Second-Degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Second-Degree, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree (Scales). He was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail with bail set at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $300,000 partially secured bond. Wade also reportedly had an active bench warrant out of Monticello with bail set at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, or $30,000 partially secured bond.

Jeremy Macghee, 19, of Monticello, was charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Narcotic), felony Third-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Intent to Sell), felony Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Loaded Firearm), felony Third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Ammunition Feeding Device), felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm, misdemeanor Second-Degree Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (Scales). He was arraigned in the Town of Thompson Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail with bail set at $15,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Total Seizures and Enforcement Activity Reported on April 1-2:

Traffic Tickets Issued: 20

Firearms: 2 loaded handguns (including 1 defaced)

Extended Magazines: 1

Cocaine: approximately 21.9 grams

Crack Cocaine: approximately 22.2 grams

Fentanyl: approximately 7.5 grams

MDMA Pills: approximately 2 grams