Hudson Valley to Experience ‘Intense’ Allergy Season

Allergy season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley, but this year may feel a little different than the past few springs.

After a winter that brought cold snaps, record snow, and even lingering chill into early April, experts say 2026 allergy season could actually start a little later than usual in parts of New York.

That does not necessarily mean an easier season. In fact, some forecasts suggest the delayed start could cause pollen levels to spike quickly once temperatures consistently warm up.

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Why the 2026 Allergy Season Will be Intense

Weather plays a huge role in how bad allergy season becomes. Temperature swings, rainfall, and even late frosts can all affect when plants release pollen and how much ends up in the air.

AccuWeather’s 2026 allergy outlook suggests tree pollen will likely peak in New York between mid-April and mid-May, slightly later than in years when we've had a warmer spring.

Forecasters also note that unpredictable weather patterns can compress the allergy season, meaning tree and grass pollen may overlap more than usual. That can make symptoms feel stronger even if total pollen levels are average.

Experts say 2026 could be defined by sudden shifts in pollen levels rather than a slow, gradual increase. A few warm days after a colder winter can cause plants to release pollen quickly, creating short bursts of high counts.

After the wild winter we experienced this year, some plants simply waited longer to bloom. So when they all decide to explode with pollen at once, it can cause misery for those with allergies.

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Hudson Valley Allergy Timeline for 2026

While every year is slightly different, most allergy specialists expect a fairly typical sequence of triggers in the Hudson Valley.

Late March through mid-May: Tree pollen

Tree pollen is usually the first major trigger. Maple, oak, birch and elm are common culprits locally. Warm temperatures during the last week of March caused some of these trees to begin to bloom early. With another warm spell this weekend, expect those trees to continue to explode with pollen.

Mid-May through early July: Grass pollen

Grass pollen typically ramps up as temperatures stabilize. This is often when people experience persistent congestion and itchy eyes.

August through October: Ragweed and weed pollen

Ragweed is responsible for many late-summer allergy symptoms and can travel hundreds of miles on windy days. Even people who do not normally suffer from spring allergies may feel symptoms in early fall.

When To Start Taking Allergy Medicine

Doctors often recommend starting allergy medication before symptoms become severe.

For tree pollen allergies in the Hudson Valley, that usually means beginning medication in mid-March. So, if you haven't done so already, it's time to begin to use those nose sprays and over-the-counter capsules.

Grass allergy sufferers may want to start preventative treatment in mid-May, while ragweed sufferers often begin medication in late July.

Antihistamines, nasal sprays and saline rinses tend to work best when used consistently before pollen counts spike.

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